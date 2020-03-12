Fairfax County Public Schools will be closed Friday, March 13.
The school district made the announcement at 11:40 p.m. Thursday without explanation.
School offices and central offices will open on time with an unscheduled leave policy in effect for 12-month employees.
"More details to follow," the school district said in a Facebook post.
School officials had already designed Monday, March 16, as a staff development day/student holiday, in order to prepare for the possibility of distance learning in the event of school closures due to coronavirus.
Also, effective Saturday, March 14, all extracurricular activities, interscholastic contests, and after-school programs are canceled until April 12. SACC centers will remain open. All field trips are also canceled.
