The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors recently approved a carryover budget that will use unspent money from the previous fiscal year's budget to fund county priorities and obligations.
Supervisors voted 9-1 last week to use the funds to support hiring bonuses for county government positions and assist with building restrooms at school stadiums.
According to county documents, the county general fund had $199.61 million in unspent funds. The county then made recommendations for $190.05 million and allowed the Board of Supervisors to deal with the remaining $9.56 million.
In a continuing effort to increase hiring for jobs like mental health workers and public safety officers, the board allocated more than $4 million to support recruitment, retention pay adjustments and bonuses. In a news release, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay highlighted the board's work in previous months to fill essential roles.
"On Sept. 13, the Board approved my board matter to allow the County Executive to grant bonuses up to $15,000 for new hires in critical positions in county government that have been challenging to fill,” McKay said.
In addition to funding hiring, the board approved $7.5 million to construct permanent restrooms at 15 outdoor high school stadiums in the county. County documents show that installing the bathrooms will cost about $15 million, and Fairfax County Public Schools will pay for the other half. McKay said this effort was about equity.
"No matter which school a student goes to in Fairfax County, it is expected they receive not only a high-quality education, but that they are provided high-quality, accessible facilities as well," he said.
He added there would be an economic incentive as the bathrooms would bring in more athletic tournaments and increase tourism revenue.
In the past, supervisors have emphasized the importance of pedestrian and bicycle safety, and it's one reason the carryover budget also includes $25 million to improve safety across the county.
Additionally, the budget includes $175,000 to improve Justice Park with added picnic tables, benches and a pathway accessible to those with disabilities. The county is also allocating $2 million to bring more electric vehicle charging stations to county facilities and $34 million to increase election officer stipends for the first time since 2013.
