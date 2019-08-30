Fairfax County's Virginia Task Force One Urban Search and Rescue Team is deploying to Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
An 80-member unit was packing up to head south Friday evening.
Hurricane Dorian became a powerful Category 3 storm on Friday, and is expected to take aim somewhere along the Florida coastline early next week as a catastrophic Category 4.
High winds, storm surge and prolonged flooding rain area expected.
