Fairfax County Public Schools will begin returning students to classrooms next month, starting with pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and some special education programs in mid-November.
By the end of November, the school system plans to bring back first and second grades and students in specialized career programs.
Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand sent a letter to parents and staff on Friday detailing the plans, which the school board approved last month.
Under the hybrid model, students would attend two days per week and receive remote instruction two days per week.
"As new grades open, our plan is to employ concurrent instruction for in-person students, a model in which students receive two days of teacher-led instruction in the school building and two days of teacher-led instruction at home," Brabrand wrote. "We have concurrent instruction pilots underway in several of our schools and I will bring back to the School Board at their Nov. 12 meeting an update on this instructional method."
The superintendent also outlined plans for bringing remaining grades back to class, with the remainder of elementary students returning Jan. 4 and middle and high school on Jan. 26.
The Fairfax County Public School system in the largest in Virginia with nearly 200,000 students.
