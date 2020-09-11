A hacker group called Maze has claimed responsibility for a ransomeware attack on systems within Fairfax County Public Schools.
In a statement, the school system said it is coordinating an investigation with the FBI.
"We currently believe we may have been victimized by cyber criminals who have been connected to dozens of ransomware attacks in other school systems and corporations worldwide," the school district said in a statement.
Infosecurity Magazine reports that the hacker group Maze said it had sucessfully carried out the cyber attack on Fairfax schools, the 12th largest school system in the country, just days after school began on Tuesday.
"As proof of the attack, the threat actors have uploaded a zip file of data they claim was exfiltrated from the school system. At time of publication, Maze had published just 2% of the data they claim to have swiped from Fairfax County Public Schools," Info Security reported.
School officials say they don't yet know the extent of the impact on school system data, but have retained "leading security experts" to help recover from the situation.
"FCPS is committed to protecting the information of our students, our staff, and their families. We will work with law enforcement to the fullest extent to prosecute any individuals or groups that attack our systems," the school district's statement said.
