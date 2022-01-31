Fairfax County Public Schools rolled out a new “test-to-stay” pilot program Monday designed to keep children who have been exposed to COVID-19 in classrooms.
Under the new guidance, students who have been exposed to COVID-19 through other students are required to take a “proctored rapid test every morning for five days after the exposure,” according to a schools spokesperson. If the test is negative, students are allowed to stay in school but must also wear a mask and remain without symptoms for 10 days after the exposure. Test kits are provided free of charge.
The school system said the policy aims to prevent excessive quarantine times for students deemed close contacts.
Schools participating in the program include South Lakes High School, Robinson Secondary School, Katherine Johnson Middle School, Glasgow Middle School, Bush Hill Elementary School, Baileys Primary School and Hybla Valley Elementary School.
The program was announced last December after Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland launched a similar program in November. Health officials at the Virginia Department of Health’s Epidemiology department, including deputy director, Dr. Laurie Forlano, have said this new program should benefit unvaccinated students the most since vaccinated children do not have to quarantine after exposure.
Eligible students must be unvaccinated, asymptomatic, and have been identified as a close contact via exposure that occurred at school, doing school-sponsored extracurricular activities, or during bus transportation to or from instruction.
Since September, Fairfax has had a separate system for fully vaccinated students where they can upload their vaccination cards if they are asymptomatic to continue in-person learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.