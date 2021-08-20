By late October, Fairfax County Public Schools will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to routine tests, the division announced Friday.
The school division said in a statement the move "reinforces existing layered prevention strategies and the division’s commitment to safety."
Vaccinated teachers and staff will help the school division continue providing five days per week of in-person instruction this year, as well as offer reassurance to student families that school is safe, the statement said.
It will also give "employees the peace of mind that comes with knowing their workplace is a safe place."
"Knowing coworkers are either vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 provides confidence and comfort so we can focus on our mission -- educating kids," the statement said.
The school division also continues to promote vaccination for everyone, including students, as soon as they are eligible.
"Our goal is for every eligible employee to be vaccinated. The sooner our community reaches a high vaccination rate, the sooner we begin to put the pandemic behind us," the statement said.
The Fairfax County school year begins Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.