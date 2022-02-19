Fairfax County Public Schools will lift its mask mandate March 1, with universal masking remaining in place for now, the school division said Friday.
In a letter to families, superintendent Scott Brabrand acknowledged Senate Bill 739 passed by the Virginia General Assembly on Wednesday allowing parents to opt their children out of mask-wearing, but reiterated the school system’s commitment to public health.
“We recognize our legal obligations and will maintain our commitment to the health and safety of our students and staff,” he said.
The law goes into effect at the beginning of next month. However, Brabrand said universal masking will remain in place due to the county’s high COVID-19 transmission rate.
“We ask everyone to do their part to keep our schools safe places to learn and to respect our educators and staff who are doing everything possible to keep our schools open and safe,” Brabrand said.
Bradrand’s statement came hours after Prince William County schools announced that masks are officially now optional for students at school.
Fairfax and Prince William were among seven school districts that had previously sued to block Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order that promised parents the autonomy to choose on whether or not their children should wear a mask in school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.