Fairfax County Public Schools will offer students two plans for the upcoming school year: 100 percent online learning or part-time classroom instruction.

School superintendent Scott Brabrand made the announcement late Tuesday and said parents will be receiving enrollment letters later this week for families to state their preference.

“Both choices will offer all students new instructional content and student work will be graded,” Brabrand wrote.

For full-time online learning, students will be provided interactive, virtual instruction four days a week.

For part-time classroom learning, students will attend school at least two full days each week with independent study and work on the days they are not in the school building.

“It’s possible we will be able to provide more than two days of instruction at school each week depending on the number of students who choose to go virtual, full time,” Brabrand wrote.

One day each week will be set aside for teacher planning and intervention support for some students in either scenario. The plan also includes increased in-person or synchronous instruction for Special Education students and English Language Learners. Additional details about the plan will be shared with the community in the weeks ahead as they are developed.

“Our first preference, of course, remains 100 percent in-person learning,” the superintendent said. “However, based on current health data, that seems unlikely by Tuesday, August 25, the first day of the 2020-21 school year. Even as Virginia moves into Phase 3 of its reopening plan, we will want to comply with the guidance provided by the state and the CDC for the safe reopening of schools. In developing this plan, our first priority is the health and well-being of our students and staff.”

A dedicated web page is set up where additional details about Reopening of School plans are posted: https://www.fcps.edu/returntoschool.