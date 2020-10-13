Fairfax County police detectives and the search and rescue team are out in the area of Coffer Woods Road in Burke Hills searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.
Andrew Pratt was last seen about 11 p.m. Monday on Burke View Court. He is considered endangered due to mental and physical health concerns, police said.
Andrew is 5 foot 5 and 120 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing black track pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-691-2131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.