A well-liked Fairfax County Sheriff's deputy died Tuesday from COVID-19 believed to have been contracted on the job.
Deputy Sgt. Frederick "Butch" Cameron died Monday after battling the virus for several weeks, said Sam Frye, national chaplain with Law Enforcement United.
The Fairfax Sheriff's Office reported Cameron's passing Tuesday morning as a line of duty death.
"He called me when he first went in the hospital for prayer. We had a good time praying and talking, and then texting. He was determined to win the battle," Frye said in a Facebook post, noting Cameron was active with LEU, a charity that raises money and offers support to the families of law-enforcement officers lost in the line of duty.
"I am reminded this morning of what the Apostle Paul told his young protégé Timothy before his death: 2 Timothy 4:7-8: 'I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.'”
Arrangements were pending Tuesday afternoon.
