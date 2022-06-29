In the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved a board matter this week that would highlight reproductive healthcare resources available in the county.
Introduced by board chairman Jeffrey McKay, the matter directs the county's Health and Human Service agencies to provide the board with information on reproductive health care resources and women's health services.
"Efforts should also include collaboration between our health department and D.I.T. (department of information technology) to prepare a web page on reproductive and women's health services available in Fairfax county," McKay said.
McKay said the move was necessary because the high court's ruling has led to some angst and anxiety from community members.
"It's important for us to make sure that we can alleviate some of the anxiety that's out there with this acknowledgment of what services are available," he said.
The chairman said misinformation was another reason the board had to act.
"Too many people have called me thinking that as a result of what happened last week that all of a sudden reproductive healthcare services are banned in Fairfax County and Virginia, and that's simply not the truth."
McKay acknowledged that the move was not about picking sides but about informing residents.
"This is not meant to be one way or the other on this issue, but I will say that it is imperative that the county–just like we would with any matter similar to this–make sure that our county residents know what resources are there."
Supervisor James Walkinshaw pointed to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's support for a 15-week abortion ban and the maternal mortality rate as a reason for his support of the order.
"We know that a study from the journal Demography that abortion bans would lead to a 21 percent increase in maternal mortality and a 33 percent increase in mortality for black women, so this is serious stuff," Walkinshaw said.
Supervisor Pat Herrity supported the order but wanted to ensure that the list would include adoption resources and support for full-term pregnancies. He also highlighted the recent vandalism of a Catholic church as one reason for his hesitation.
"It worries me that we're going to put a list of potential targets on our website. On the other side of it, I also don't want to let people who want to do malicious things stop us from doing the right thing," he said.
The order also directs the legislative director to keep the board apprised of any legislative initiatives within the general assembly that could threaten or protect the state's reproductive rights. The supervisors voted unanimously to pass the motion.
