Fairfax County wants to build a memorial to commemorate residents who lost their lives due to COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved Chairman Jeffrey McKay’s proposal to direct staff from multiple county agencies to begin working on a cost estimate, timeline, and design options for COVID-19 memorial on county or park property.
According to the Fairfax Health District’s COVID-19 data dashboard, there have been more than 170,000 COVID-19 cases, 4,400 hospitalizations and 1,284 deaths since the pandemic began.
“We know that everyone has been affected by COVID-19 in some way or another and we know these impacts will be with us forever,” Mckay said. "This is why my office has already been working with our senior county team on the creation of a COVID-19 memorial in honor of all those lost and impacted these last two years.”
The proposal would be submitted to the board in the form of a memo. The deadline for the proposal is May 1.
(1) comment
Lol….these loser politicians will do anything to feel like “heroes.”
