A Fairfax County Public Schools teacher has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a student more than 20 years ago.
Detectives assigned to department's child abuse squad recently learned of the unlawful sexual contact and began an investigation, Fairfax County police said in a news release
On Wednesday night, detectives arrested Marc Damon Cheatham, 51, of Woodbridge, charging him with two counts of forcible sodomy involving a victim under 12, aggravated sexual assault of a victim under 13, and producing obscene materials involving a minor, the release said.
At the time of the assaults, Cheatham was a teacher at Barden Elementary School on Fort Belvoir, where he taught from 1993 to 1998.
Cheatham has been a teacher with Fairfax County schools for 29 years. At the time of his arrest, he was a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Holmes Middle School in the Alexandria area and had been there since 2017.
Cheatham also taught at Mount Eagle Elementary School from 1992 to 1993; Fort Belvoir Elementary School from 1998 to 2000; Groveton Elementary School from 2000to 2004; Lorton Station Elementary School from 2004 to 2006; Terra Centre Elementary School from 200 6to 2010 and Newington Forest Elementary School from 2010 to 2017.
In a letter to parents, Holmes principal Margaret Barnes said Cheatham is on unpaid administrative leave.
"This news is very upsetting to all of us. The primary responsibility for FCPS is always the safety and wellbeing of our students," Barnes wrote. "We will continue to be diligent in our efforts to provide a safe learning environment and we commit to swift action any time we are made aware of a potential violation of the trust between our students and staff."
Detectives are seeking anyone who has information about this investigation or may have had inappropriate contact with Cheatham to call the Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3.
Cheatham is being held without bond at the Fairfax County jail.
