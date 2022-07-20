Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay recently announced the awarding of $336.2 million in funding for the construction of transportation projects throughout the county.
The money, which comes from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA), will go toward widening roads and purchasing electric buses, according to a release. The funds will also assist in starting the work on the new U.S. 1 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) System, “The One.” It will connect a historically underserved area of the county to the region’s transit network.
“Making transit widely accessible and affordable has major economic, environmental, and equity benefits. I am especially thrilled for how we are transforming bus service in Fairfax County,” McKay said in a news release.
In addition to electric buses and construction on critical projects, the funds will go toward widening more than two miles of the Fairfax County Parkway and over three miles of U.S. 1, improving roads in Seven Corners and building a new crossing over the Dulles Toll Road on Soapstone Drive.
To provide easy access to the new Herndon Metro Station on the Silver Line, the town of Herndon will receive more than $4 million to extend Worldgate Drive to Herndon Parkway.
McKay also praised the environmental benefits of having more electric buses on the roads.
“I am especially thrilled for how we are transforming bus service in Fairfax County. The Fairfax Connector will add eight battery-powered vehicles, providing a clean, quiet, and efficient trip for customers traveling between transportation and employment hubs," the chairman said.
McKay said construction for “The One” will transform the corridor from a congested, aging commuter route into a vibrant model of living, working and relaxing.
