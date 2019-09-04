Members of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department Urban Search and Rescue Team have been sent to the Bahamas for disaster response in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.
The team, consisting of 57 people and four canines, will be working in coordination with the government of the Bahamas to conduct search and rescue missions, as well as other critical operations.
“I am extremely proud of our team. I know they are eager to assist those facing challenges in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian,” said Fire Chief John Butler.
The response team includes experts from the USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance and search and rescue teams from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The elite team of disaster responders is currently conducting damage assessments by plane and by boat to identify priority needs, which include water, shelter, sanitation, and hygiene.
