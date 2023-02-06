Members of Virginia Task Force 1, Fairfax County’s international urban-search-and-rescue team, have been deployed to Turkey in the aftermath of Monday's magnitude 7.8 earthquake.
In partnership with FEMA, the team will deploy a 69-person heavy search and rescue task force from Fairfax and six search canines. Details on departure were still being finalized Monday afternoon.
Va. Task Force 1 is a self-contained team consisting of technical search-and-rescue specialists, structural engineers, physicians, paramedics, search canines, and communications and planning specialists from all over Northern Virginia.
The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria climbed to more than 3,400 late Monday afternoon, with thousands more injured, according to the Associated Press.
The region sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes, the AP reported. About 18,000 were killed in similarly powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Turkey in 1999.
