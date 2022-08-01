Fairfax County has moved a step closer to restoring part of Scott’s Run stream.
Earlier this month, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved a memorandum of understanding with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) laying out the details for funding the project that seeks to restore 4,900 linear feet of stream between Lewinsville Road and Old Dominion Drive in McLean.
In 2020, the county made recommendations on an environmental assessment of extending the 495 Express Lanes from the Dulles Corridor to the George Washington Memorial Parkway interchanges.
“The Board recognizes the importance of transportation projects to our community. However, it is also critical to minimize the negative water quality impacts that the additional impervious area has on County watersheds,” the board said in its comments.
One recommendation suggested that VDOT pursue stream restoration along the section of Scott's Run parallel to the transportation project.
VDOT agreed to partner with the county and will provide nearly $1.4 million for the project, which costs more than $6.6 million in total. The county will deliver the remaining $5.2 million.
The project was initially recommended in the Middle Potomac Watershed Management Plan, which suggested evaluating 7,800 linear feet of Scott’s Run. The plan says that “the stream banks in the upstream portion of the restoration area are undercut and eroded with many trees along the bank falling into the stream.”
Suggested restoration includes removing the riprap along the channel, reconfiguring the stream banks, connecting the stream with its floodplain and/or installing soft structural stream bank measures such as fascines or root wads.
The agreement requires the county to provide VDOT with progress reports every 90 days on project development and construction. The county is also responsible for administering preliminary engineering, design, environmental permits and clearances, construction, and maintenance for the project. VDOT funds will be available in a few weeks.
