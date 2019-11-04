Fairfax County voters will be choosing a new chairman of the Board of Supervisors for Virginia’s largest county in Tuesday’s election.
Three-term chair Sharon Bulova, a Democrat, is retiring from the board. She has been a board member since 1988, serving as the Braddock District representative for 21 years before being elected chair in a 2009 special election. She was re-elected chair in 2011 and 2015.
Running to succeed Bulova are Democrat Jeff McKay, the Lee District Supervisor since 2007, and Republican Joseph F. Galdo. According to finance reports tracked by the Virginia Public Access Project, McKay has raised over $760,000 for his campaign, while Galdo has raised just $14,000.
The board, which Democrats currently control 8-2, will also have least four new members after the election, and Democrats could take an even bigger advantage overall as only one of the two Republicans is seeking re-election.
The contested board races are as follows:
- Braddock District: Three candidates are running to replace John C. Cook, a Republican who was first elected in 2009 but is not seeking re-election. They are Republican Jason Remer, Democrat James Walkinshaw and independent Carey Campbell. Through Oct. 24, Walkinshaw had raised over $236,000, compared to $55,000 for Remer. Campbell did not report any fund-raising activities.
- Dranesville District: Three-term incumbent John Foust, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Ed Martin. Foust has raised over $150,000 in his re-election bid, compared to just $4,500 for Martin.
- Mason District: Democratic incumbent Penny Gross, seeking her seventh term on the board, is being challenged by Republican Gary Aiken. Gross, who was first elected in 1995, has raised about $150,000 for her bid, and Aiken has raised about $45,000.
- Providence District: Four-term incumbent Lynda Smith, a Democrat, is not seeking re-election. Running to replace her are Republican Eric Jones and Democrat Dalia Palchik. Palchik has raised over $149,000, while Jones has raised just $9,900.
- Springfield District: Three-term Republican Pat Herrity is being challenged by Democrat Linda Sperling. Herrity has raised over $900,000 in his re-election bid, while Sperling has raised about $25,000.
- Sully District: Incumbent Democrat Kathy Smith is seeking a second term against Republican Srilekha Palle. Smith has raised over $189,000, while Palle has raised about $31,000.
Three candidates are running unopposed:
- Democrat Walter Alcorn in the Hunter Mill District, who is seeking to replace Democrat Catherine M. Hudgins, who is not seeking re-election after five terms on the board.
- Democrat Rodney Lusk in the Lee District, seeking to replace McKay.
- Incumbent Democrat Daniel Storck, seeking a second term representing the Mount Vernon District.
Voters in Fairfax County and Fairfax City will also be electing a new commonwealth’s attorney to replace incumbent Raymond Morrogh, who lost in the Democratic primary this spring to Steven T. Descano. Descano is opposed in Tuesday’s election by independent Jonathan Fahey. Fahey, who is supported by Morrogh, has raised $237,000, while Descano has raised $808,000.
Also, Democratic Sheriff Stacey Ann Kincaid is being challenged for re-election by independent Christopher F. DeCarlo.
Fairfax County voters will also elect three at-large school board members from a field of six candidates, as well as school board representatives from each of the nine districts. Soil and Water Conservation Director positions are also on the ballot.
Fairfax voters also are being asked to approve a $360 million bond referendum for public school construction.
