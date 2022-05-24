Braddock District Supervisor James Walkinshaw, Fairfax County Board Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay and other community leaders came together last week to celebrate the first Wellness Center for Older Adults in Fairfax County.
The center, located on the Braddock Glen campus in the Braddock District, will offer programs, virtual and in-person services and other resources for people over 50 and adults with disabilities in the county.
ServiceSource, a nonprofit servicing people with disabilities, is working with the county's Neighborhood and Community Services to be the anchor organization for the center.
Walkinshaw announced the opening of the facility at a Board of Supervisors meeting in April.
"We're so fortunate here in the Braddock District to have it in our home, in our backyard -- but this is a center to serve all of Fairfax County," Walkinshaw said. "The statement we're making today is there is no better place in the country to age in place than the Braddock District in Fairfax County."
Walkinshaw brought up the pandemic as a fundamental reason for having the center, as he recounted overhearing people say the virus is only killing older adults.
"What kind of ethical or moral framework is it that you place lesser value on an older adult than someone else?" he said. "Older adults make Fairfax County the place that it is, and all of us benefit from the service, the knowledge, the expertise, the commitment to our community that older adults bring."
McKay also addressed the pandemic and its toll on older adults and children.
"I think one of the biggest challenges we have as a county moving forward is understanding that those two populations, in particular, were really challenged with isolation,” McKay said.
The chairman said the center was personal for him, as he reflected on his grandmother, whom he said advocated for older adults in the county when he was growing up.
"Her passion was protecting older adults in Fairfax County -- that was almost her singular passion,” he said.
McKay said he has no doubt the center will be enormously successful, adding that he expects "it to be a blueprint for similar centers like this throughout Fairfax County."
