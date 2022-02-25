A Fairfax County day care provider has been charged with the abuse and neglect of an 8-month-old baby in her care, Fairfax County police said Friday.
Shaista Laiq, 67, was arrested Thursday evening after an investigation that began Jan. 20, when the police child abuse squad was notified about a baby being treated at a local hospital with significant bruising to the upper body.
Detectives discovered the infant attended an in-home day care on Jan. 19 at 10858 Santa Clara Drive in Fairfax. The baby's parents saw bruises when they picked up their child, the department said in a news release.
Hospital personnel believed the injuries were a result of an assault and contacted Fairfax Child Protective Services who contacted police, the release said.
The baby's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Detectives say Shaista Laiq of Fairfax has operated the in-home daycare for over 20 years. After several interviews and "additional investigative steps," Laiq was arrested Thursday. She was taken to the Fairfax County jail and released on an unsecured bond.
The day care is in the process of being shut down, police said.
Detectives ask anyone whose child attends or previously attended the day care and believe their child may have had illegal contact with Laiq to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.
