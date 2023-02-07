The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has ended the county's declaration of emergency for COVID-19, effective March 1.
The board declared the local emergency in March 2020. The declaration activated the county’s Emergency Operations Plan, which helped to coordinate state and local government action to diminish negative impacts of the pandemic. The board voted Tuesday to terminate the declaration.
As part of the county’s response to COVID-19, supervisors passed a series of ordinances to allow businesses, organizations and citizens flexibility to respond quickly to changing circumstances on a temporary basis. These included allowing restaurants to put temporary tables in parking lots for outdoor seating to reduce crowding and creating temporary COVID testing centers at sites that were closed for the pandemic.
Any accommodations approved under these ordinances can stay in place until March 2024. Fairfax Board Chair Jeff McKay said county staff will work with businesses and organizations who have used the accommodations to make sure they are aware of the time frame and the process for amending their approvals if needed.
McKay said terminating the declaration will not have a direct impact on COVID-related response operations.
"I am exceptionally proud of all this county -- our exemplary staff, our non-profits, our businesses and our residents -- did to keep our community strong during the pandemic," McKay added.
