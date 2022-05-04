Fairfax County fire and rescue is mourning the loss of one of their own. According to department Chief John Butler, fire Capt. Kimberly Schoppa died last week after a battle with occupational cancer. In a release, the fire chief recognized her passing as a line of duty death.
“There is no doubt Captain Schoppa touched many lives throughout her career and will be remembered as a kind, caring and compassionate person,” Butler said.
Schoppa had been with the department since 2004 and was assigned to fire station 27 in West Springfield. Butler said she was also a member of the department’s Honor Guard at the time of her passing.
In a tribute to Schoppa, one firefighter who wished to remain anonymous said “Schoppa’s voice was the first female suppression officer I heard on the radio as a rookie firefighter.”
The colleague said they watched Schoppa with admiration as she took over as captain and brought her crew together as a team.
“Then I saw her true strength as she fought through a year of chemotherapy after a devastating cancer diagnosis. We were shocked as we read the news that Kim was in hospice,” they said.
The colleague described Schoppa as irreplaceable and unforgettable and said she had an amazing legacy that will continue to inspire everyone who ever met her.
“I can’t stop myself from thinking that Kim wouldn’t want us to just be sad. I believe that Kim would want us to be better: better friends, better family members, better firefighters,” they said.
A mural in Schoppa’s honor was painted in the stairwell of fire station 24 (Woodlawn), where Schoppa was once assigned.
A study done by The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health concluded that firefighters face a 14% increase in cancer-related deaths, and a 9% increase in cancer diagnoses, compared to the general population in the U.S.
