A Fairfax County information technology company plans to expand its operation, more than quadrupling its current workforce of 67 with the creation of 296 new jobs.
“Kreative Technologies is a homegrown Virginia company, and its recent exponential growth illustrates how businesses of all sizes can find success in our Commonwealth,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a news release. “We are thrilled that Kreative Technologies will be increasing its workforce substantially with nearly 300 new jobs in Fairfax County, where the company will continue to benefit from the dynamic tech talent pipeline in Northern Virginia.”
Founded in 2013, Kreative Technologies is a small disadvantaged business that is certified in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 8(a) program. The company’s goal is to deliver sound information systems and security management within the federal health care industry.
Kreative’s software engineers have experience in designing and implementing enterprise solutions for both commercial and federal environments.
The company prides itself on being subject matter experts on computing technology, both from a hardware and software perspective, and having a wealth of knowledge for arenas including health care, finance, defense, civilian and commercial markets, Northam's release said.
The company moved its corporate offices to Fairfax County in 2019, where it has maintained a growing presence and expansion of personnel. Kreative outgrew its space within its first year and upgraded to an 11,000-square-foot facility that was completed in early 2020.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority and the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity to secure the project for Virginia. The state will support Kreative Technologies’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.
“We are delighted to see Kreative Technologies expanding so significantly, because its focus on secure information systems and health IT is a perfect match for the tech talent pipeline that we are attracting and growing in Fairfax County and Northern Virginia,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “We are proud of this vote of confidence in our business climate.”
