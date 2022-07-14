Amber Heard has lost her bid to have defamation verdicts against her reversed in a Fairfax County court.

In a ruling released Wednesday, Fairfax Circuit Judge Penney Azcarate rejected Heard's bid to throw out the defamation judgments won by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Following a high-profile, nationally televised six-week trial that ended in late May, a seven-person Fairfax jury awarded Depp $10.35 million in compensatory and punitive damages related to an op-ed that Heard wrote in the Washington Post in which she alleged she was a victim of domestic abuse.

The jury also awarded Heard $2 million in damages for a statement made by one of Depp's previous lawyers that it also found to be defamatory.

Heard's lawyers argued the verdicts should be thrown out in part because there was no evidence that Depp's reputation was damaged by the op-ed. Azcarate rejected that bid without explanation in her written ruling, noting her previous rulings in the case.

Heard's lawyers also argued that a mistrial should be declared because one juror was actually the son of the person who was summoned to appear in the jury pool for the case. The two have the same name and address.

However, Azcarate dismissed that bid as well, noting that the juror who showed up for the trial filled out his information on the juror questionnaire and that both sides had multiple opportunities to review juror information and object to to specific jurors.

"Due process was provided and guaranteed to all parties in this litigation...There is no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing," Azcarate wrote.

"The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict," she added. "The only evidence before this Court is that this juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the Court's instructions, and orders. This Court is bound by the competent decision of the jury."

Heard is expected to appeal the verdict.