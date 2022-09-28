A 36-year-old Fairfax County man is charged with killing his father Tuesday afternoon in their home in the Rose Hill area.
At 2:37 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 5500 block of Justis Place for a death investigation. Talat Hassanein, 82, was found unconscious at the bottom of the basement stairs, Fairfax County police said in a news release. Rescue workers pronounced Talat dead at the scene. Talat lived in the home with his adult sons, who were present at the time.
As detectives began investigating, they identified significant trauma to Talat’s upper body and "discovered evidence to indicate Talat’s death was not accidental," the release said.
Following interviews and further processing of evidence at the home, detectives charged Samy Hassanein, 36, with second-degree murder. Samy is held without bond at the Fairfax County jail.
(1) comment
Diversity is our strength
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.