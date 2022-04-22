A 23-year-old Fairfax County man believed to be the gunman in a random mass shooting in Washington's Van Ness neighborhood was found dead late Friday, D.C. police said.
D.C. police Chief Robert Contee told WTOP they believe the suspect died by suicide as officers were entering the fifth floor apartment where he was staying.
Police identified Raymond Spencer of Fairfax as a person of interest in the sniper-type shooting, which wounded four people in the 2900 block of Van Ness street starting about 3:20 p.m.
Chief Contee said police found long guns, ammunition, handguns and a tripod in the apartment.
“This was a sniper-type setup,” Contee said, adding that police believe there are other suspects, WTOP reported.
A 12-year-old girl, a woman in her mid 30s and a man in his 50s were hospitalized after the shooting, the adults with critical injuries and the child with minor injuries. A fourth victim suffered a graze wound.
As shots rang out, police went through several apartment buildings in the area, and led people out at a run, with some officers aiming weapons at the surrounding buildings as they go, WTOP reported.
(2) comments
Glad the trash took itself out. 4 dozen rounds shot by this psychopath and not one causality! Prayers to the victims and especially to that 12 year old girl and hoping for a speedy recovery.
Strange, with all those strict DC gun laws how could this happen?
