Another Northern Virginian is considering running for lieutenant governor of Virginia in 2021.
Sean Perryman, president of the Fairfax County NAACP, announced Monday he is forming an exploratory committee to consider a campaign for the Democratic nomination. Perryman, 34, was elected president of the NAACP last summer. Since 2018, he has worked as the first director of social impact and diversity and inclusion policy at the Internet Association.
Perryman earned an undergraduate degree from City University of New York and a law degree from Vanderbilt University. He worked for law firms in Dallas and Washington, but when his firm was hired in 2016 to represent Donald Trump in a lawsuit against chef Jose Andres, he quit in protest, he said.
Perryman then joined the office of the late Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, where he served as counsel on the House Oversight Committee, before joining the Internet Association.
Other announced candidates for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor include Del. Hala Ayala of Prince William County's 51st District and Paul Goldman, a longtime political strategist from Richmond. Another member of the House of Delegates from Prince William, Elizabeth Guzman, announced last month that she is also considering a campaign for the position.
Current Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a Democrat, has indicated he plans to run for governor in 2021. On the Republican side, former Del. Tim Hugo, also from Northern Virginia, has said he is seriously considering a run for lieutenant governor next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.