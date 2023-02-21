Several Northern Virginia counties have released drafts of their regional fair housing plans, and want to hear from the public in response.
Fairfax, Prince William, Arlington, and Loudoun counties comprise four of the eight jurisdictions on the Metropolitan Council of Governments. Each has separate housing goals, a report, recommendations, and strategies for implementation.
In Fairfax County, regional fair housing goals include reforming the county's for-sale workforce dwelling unit policy by lowering income requirements and creating a separate policy for high-rise condominiums outside of Tysons, and protecting the housing rights of individuals in protected groups.
An analysis of the county included in the report found that it's slightly more heavily white than the overall region and has a disproportionately low number of Black residents. It also found that the county "experiences moderate levels of segregation between Black and white populations and between Hispanic and white populations." Segregation between white and Asian or Pacific Islander populations is low, according to the report.
Despite the findings, the executive summary highlighted the county's steps to increase fair housing.
"The county created a testing program to identify discriminatory practices in the housing market. The county contracted with the Equal Rights Center in 2019 to conduct the tests. They include email, phone, and in-person testing," the summary read.
The testing showed "discernable differences" between housing providers' treatment of white and minority testers and that "certain housing providers lack the training to provide the same level of treatment to deaf individuals."
The findings prompted the Board of Supervisors to call for the Office of Human Rights and Equity Programs to review its fair housing enforcement program last year.
Goals in the council's overall fair housing plan include increasing affordable housing to low and moderate-income families in areas that lack it, reforming zoning and land use policies to increase the amount of affordable housing, and implementing policies to preserve affordable housing. The goals mirror those of the county's Board of Supervisors, which set a goal of at least 10,000 new affordable housing units by 2034.
The plan also recommends adjusting income requirements to address housing shortages among low-income individuals and families.
"Lower the income targeting of new rental housing affordable to people with incomes of 80 percent of the area median income (AMI) to 60 percent and below, with specific targeting of units affordable at 50 percent of the AMI or below," it stated.
Another recommendation is to increase zoning incentives for developers creating low-cost housing and increase fees for those who do not.
"Increasing these incentives along with increasing fees for developers who choose alternative compliance options will increase the likelihood of creating additional committed affordable housing units in high opportunity areas," it reads.
Outside of affordable housing, another goal is to increase the number of homeowners in the region and reduce discriminatory practices that limit homeownership opportunities. The plan suggests using mortgage write-downs, down payment and closing cost assistance, and special-purpose credit programs to accomplish this.
The council is accepting public comments through March 31.
