Fairfax County police have arrested seven men as part of a Traveler Operation ─ a sting meant to identify and apprehend online predators.
The operation was conducted over several days in December and continued as investigators worked to identify offenders who failed to appear as part of the initial sting. In each case, offenders used internet platforms to initiate explicit conversations and solicit sex from police officers posing as children, police said in a news release.
When each of the suspects arrived at the agreed upon locations, detectives took them into custody. The men ranged in age from 26-52 and were charged with a total of 49 felonies.
Those charged include:
- Danial Siridavong, 33, of Woodbridge was arrested on Dec. 28 and charged with two counts of use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children and one count of attempt indecent liberties.
- Edil Yovani Galvin-Dubon, 35, of Fairfax was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with attempted indecent liberties with a minor, 20 counts of possession/reproduction of child pornography with the intent to distribute second offense, four counts of use of communications systems to propose to such child the performance of a sexual act and two counts of aggravated sexual battery from a 2017 incident.
- Moh Shakib Stanikzai, 30, of Alexandria was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with one count of computer solicitation of a child under 15 and attempted indecent liberties with a child under 15.
- Gilberto Antonio Jarquin-Medina, 26, of Alexandria was arrested on Dec. 22 was charged with one count of computer solicitation of a child under 15 and attempted indecent liberties.
- Zim Mohammad, 23, of Springfield was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children and one count of enticing a minor to produce pornography.
- Ozgur Ozcelik, 35, of Alexandria was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with two counts of use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children and one count of attempt indecent liberties.
During the operation, detectives received communication from David M. Thompson, 52, of Harrisonburg, who was attempting to solicit sex from police officers posing as children, the release said.
Detectives identified the Thompson’s residence and coordinated with the Virginia State Police and the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Thompson was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of child porn production, six counts of distributing child pornography and two counts of use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children, the release said.
He was taken into custody by state police and taken to the Rockingham County Adult Detention Center. No mugshot was available.
Parents are urged to closely monitor their children’s online activities and use available security settings to prevent the use of inappropriate sites or platforms. Children should be encouraged to report any person engaging in inappropriate conversations or trying to coerce them into providing sexually explicit images of themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.