Fairfax County police have charged Nizhamuding Jureti, 57, of Arlington with sexually assaulting a hospice patient in October.
Detectives were first notified on Nov. 11, that an 80-year-old Reston man disclosed to a family member that he awoke to Jureti performing a sex act on him in his home, Fairfax police said in a news release. Following an extensive investigation, detectives charged Jureti on Nov. 20 with one count of forcible sodomy. Jureti is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
Jureti worked for a specialized home care services company named Care With LOVE, in Fairfax at the time of this incident, police said.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case or who was under the care of Jureti and believe Jureti had inappropriate contact with them to please call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE.
