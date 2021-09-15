Fairfax County police have released video surveillance in the murder of a Maryland man found dead days after a Fourth of July block party outside Alexandria.
Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying the individuals pictured in surveillance footage that may be related to the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Tafari “Trey” Nadhim.
A community member found Nadhim dead the morning of July 8 in the 7800 block of Janna Lee Avenue.
Detectives determined Nadhim was attending a block party on July 4 in the nearby neighborhood. At some point in the evening, Nadhim was involved in a verbal dispute and was shot between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. on July 5, police said in a news release.
During the investigation, detectives found video surveillance of a man walking behind a row of apartments displaying a firearm 100 to 200 yards away from where Nadhim was discovered. The man was followed by a group of two men and one woman. Further investigation through social media accounts identified the same woman from this group was attending the Fourth of July block party, the release said.
Detectives would like to speak to the individuals seen in the videos as they believe they may be involved or have information about the fatal shooting of Nadhim.
If you can identify anyone in the video, please contact detectives at our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.