Police are asking for the community’s help identifying a man responsible for exposing himself and assaulting a woman Monday at the Springfield Target.
Officers responded at 5:22 p.m. to the Target at 6600 Springfield Mall for the report of a man who assaulted the victim inside the store.
Preliminarily, officers determined a man approached the victim from behind, exposed himself and made physical contact with her, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
The victim pushed the man back and he ran away. Officers conducted an extensive search of the area and did not locate the suspect, but surveillance footage of the incident was recovered from Target.
The suspect is described as Black, 6’2’’, with a slim build, last seen wearing glasses, mustache, blue shirt, and wind breaker pants.
Detectives would like anyone who may have had contact with him to call officers at the Franconia District Station at 703-922-0889.
