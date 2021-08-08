Fairfax County police have obtained warrants charged a 40-year-old Alexandria man with murder in the Saturday night shooting death of another man in Hybla Valley.
Police were called to the 7400 block of Vernon Square Drive at 8:47 p.m. after a neighbor heard a loud argument followed by a gunshot. When officers arrived, they found Raphael Pierce, 23, of Alexandria, in an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said in a news release. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Pierce was attending a small gathering at the apartment when an argument ensued with the suspect, Terence Butler, 40, of Alexandria, police said. Detectives believe Butler shot Pierce before leaving in a dark colored 2013 Chevrolet Impala bearing Virginia registration URH-1176, the release said. The Impala was described as having black rims and damage to the passenger side.
Detectives believe the victim and suspect knew each other, but the full extent of their relationship remains under investigation.
Police obtained warrants Sunday charging Butler with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the release said.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact police at 703-691-2131, or call 911. Butler should be considered armed and dangerous.
The case if Fairfax County's 15th homicide this year. In 2020, there were six homicides year in the same timeframe.
