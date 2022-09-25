Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.