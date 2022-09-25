Fairfax County police are asking the public's help identifying smash-and-grab thieves that hit three jewelry stores this month.
The first happened Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m., when three men entered Prince Jewelers in Tyson’s Corner Center. In front of customers and employees, they destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry, Fairfax police said in a news release.
On Sept. 18 at 1:06 p.m., two men entered Henzley Jewelers in Fair Oaks Mall. They also destroyed the display case and stole a number of high-end watches, police said.
Preliminarily, detectives believe the same three men are responsible for the two incidents. In each case, the thieves used hammers to destroy the display cases and fled the scene in stolen vehicles. Those cars were found in nearby parking lots.
Detectives continue to investigate, including an extensive review of surveillance footage. The suspects are described as Black men, approximately 6’ and an average build. In both incidents, the suspects were wearing gloves and masks.
A third case happened Sept. 20 at 11:50 a.m.when two men entered Sonia’s Jewelers & Boutique Inc. at 6681 Backlick Road in Springfield. The first man was let into the store under the guise of shopping for jewelry, police said.
Once inside he presented a handgun and instructed employees to let the second man inside. The two men used hammers to destroy the display cases and fled the scene in a black Lexus SUV with stolen license plates. The stolen vehicle in this case has not been recovered.
The suspect in the white robe is described as a Black man, 5’11”, thin build with a beard. The suspect in the red and black sweatshirt is described as a Black man, 6’, medium build.
Detectives are continuing to investigate to determine if the three robberies are related. No injuries have been reported.
Anyone with information about the cases is asked to contact detectives at 703-246-7800 and choose option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477). Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars. Please leave contact information if you wish for a detective to follow up with you.
