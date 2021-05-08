Fairfax County police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who tried to stab a guard and pointed a knife at several people at the Dar Al Hijrah Islamic Center on Saturday.
It happened just before 3 p.m. at 3159 Row Street in Seven Corners. The man entered the center and tried to stab a security guard then pointed a knife at several people and left, Fairfax County police said. No one was injured.
If you recognize the suspect or if you have any information about this crime, please contact the Mason District Police Station at 703-256-8035. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone -1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
