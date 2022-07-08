A Fairfax County police officer shot and killed a man inside a McLean home on Thursday night.

After a “man in crisis” call on the 6900 block of Arbor Lane near Wemberly Way after 7 p.m., Fairfax Police Chief Kevin Davis said officers arrived at the home but could not find the man. A mental health clinician was dispatched as well and spoke to the people who made the call before leaving the scene.

Davis said officers were later driving in the neighborhood, looking for the man, when a second, more urgent call from the home was received at about 8:45 p.m.

“The nature of the second call was far different from the nature of the first call,” Davis said at a news conference early Friday morning.

Davis said three officers were standing in the home’s foyer, when the man they were seeking “presented himself.”

Maj. Eli Cory said the interaction occurred near the front door.

“The man did charge at the officers with something in his hand, and that was perceived by the officers as a threat,” Cory said.

“Two of our officers deployed their electronic control weapon multiple times,” he added. “The third officer deployed his service weapon, striking the man, and he collapsed.”

Asked about the period of time between the use of less-than-lethal force and the gunshot that killed the man, Davis said police body-worn camera video will be released within 30 days, but said “the electronic control weapons, or Tasers, were first.”

The chief said it was too soon to describe the item the man was holding, which officers interpreted as a threat: “There were a lot of objects on the scene, and we need to figure out which ones were in his hands, and which ones weren’t. The man threw something at our officers, then actually charged at our three officers.”

Officers provided first aid, but the man died at the scene. None of the officers was injured in the incident.

“Any loss of life is tragic, and the Fairfax County Police Department takes no pleasure in telling you that a man lost his life tonight,” Davis said.

The man’s identity was not released. Davis did not confirm if he was related to anybody living in the home, but said the man is “not unfamiliar with the home or the neighborhood.”

Davis said the clinician who initially responded was not at the scene of the shooting, and the investigation will determine why she wasn’t present the second time officers arrived at the home. Fairfax County police began sending co-responders with officers last year to help deal with mental health calls.

Fairfax County police’s Major Crimes Bureau will conduct the criminal investigation into the initial call for service, Davis said, and the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau will ensure the officers involved were acting in compliance with the department’s policies and procedures.

“We’re committed to a thorough, impartial investigation,” Davis said. “We’ll do it in partnership with the commonwealth’s attorney’s office, and we’ll maintain our transparency posture with the community."

It is the third officer-involved shooting in Fairfax County in a week, starting with police killing a man they said refused to put down a gun outside Springfield Town Center on June 30. Then, Herndon town police shot and wounded a suspect who attempted to steal a car on Tuesday.