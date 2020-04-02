Fairfax County police detectives say they have solved the murder of 12-year-old Karen Lee Spencer – a brutal killing that occurred nearly five decades ago in the Huntington area of Fairfax County.
Karen was last seen alive on Nov. 29, 1972. Her body was discovered on Dec. 2 in what was then known as Fifer’s Field – a wooded area located near what is now the Huntington Metro Station. An autopsy showed Karen died from repeated blunt force trauma to the upper body.
In the years following Karen’s murder, several persons of interest were identified including a man that some believed was Karen’s boyfriend, James “Jimmy” Edwards, Fairfax police said in a news release. He was 16 years old at the time of the killing. He denied involvement and later died on August 23, 1997.
In the summer of 2018, two independent acquaintances of Jimmy revealed to detectives that in the early 90’s, Jimmy confided in them he killed a girl and buried her in a field when he was a teenager.
Over the next year and a half, detectives received additional tips that supported this information and other previous investigative findings that implicated Edwards, the release said.
Other persons of interest were disqualified based on exculpatory information and in December of 2019, the Fairfax County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney determined that sufficient evidence would have existed to support the arrest and prosecution of Edwards.
“For nearly five decades, Major Crimes detectives remained steadfast in their pursuit of justice for 12-year-old Karen Lee Spencer and her family”, said Major Ed O’Carroll, Bureau Commander, Major Crimes. “I am proud of the work of Detective Flanagan and all detectives who contributed to the closure of this case. The fact that they never gave up combined with our community’s willingness to come forward with information were critical in solving this case.”
