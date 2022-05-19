According to a new report by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, Fairfax and Prince William counties saw a slight drop in homelessness in this year’s point-in-time count. The count is a one-day snapshot of the region’s residents experiencing homelessness. It was taken Jan. 26.
The recently released numbers found 7,605 people experiencing homelessness in the region, an 8% drop from 2021 and the fewest recorded in more than two decades.
The report found that people experiencing homelessness dropped by 3% in Fairfax County and 15% in Prince William County.
Other jurisdictions in Northern Virginia saw the opposite during the count. Arlington County increased by 6%, the city of Alexandria saw a 13% increase and Loudoun County increased 15%.
The count also included nearby jurisdictions in Maryland and Washington, D.C.
Elisabeth Young, COG Homeless Services Committee co-chair, said homelessness prevention and diversion programs coupled with tenant protections are a few factors that led to the decrease, but she said more work needs to be done on the local level as jurisdictions exhaust federal funds.
“We, therefore, recommend strengthening these programs going forward to continue progress and ensuring we find alternatives to homelessness for people experiencing a housing crisis,” Young said.
Young also stressed that “permanent housing is the ultimate solution to ending homelessness.”
Courtney Tierney, director of the Prince William County Department of Social Services, also acknowledged the decrease as positive news but said the count should be used with caution because it is a one-day count during a winter month.
“When the temperature is very cold, sometimes people who are homeless will pull their resources and get a hotel room, and then they don’t get counted,” Tierney said.
While Tierney said the county is on a positive trend, she said the work to fight homelessness continues.
“During COVID, we had a significant increase in funding and changed the way we do things throughout the area,” she said.
The county opened a shelter for up to 50 adults, which did not exist before. The shelter also offered case management.
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay told InsideNoVa he was very pleased with the progress, but said it was just a start.
“We are working every single day—and devoting tens of millions of dollars from multiple sources—to move unhoused individuals and families to permanent homes,” said McKay.
The chairman points to maintaining emergency housing programs and making sure they are accessible as critical factors in fighting homelessness.
“We will not stop until everyone in Fairfax County has a safe and secure place to live, rest, and raise a family,” McKay finished.
