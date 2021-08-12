Parents in Fairfax and Prince William counties have launched petitions requesting both school divisions allow families to opt in for virtual learning this fall as COVID-19 cases skyrocket once again.
In both counties, parents had to decide by late May whether their students would attend school in-person or virtually for the coming school year.
But in late spring and early summer, COVID-19 cases in Virginia were at minimal numbers as vaccines became available to anyone 12 and older.
This week, however, the state was averaging 1,733 new cases a day, the most since February, and 61.9% more than on the same date in 2020, when no vaccine was available. About 80% of the cases in Virginia are now the Delta variant, health officials said, based on testing of a limited number of samples.
Although over 70% of Virginia adults have been vaccinated, Delta is so contagious – anywhere from two to four times more so than prior variants of coronavirus – vaccination rates will actually have to be much higher to achieve “herd immunity,” state health officials said.
"With the original variant, students were less likely to be seriously impacted, but in the case of the Delta variant, children’s hospitals across the country have seen a surge in symptomatic infections and based on recent CDC comments, children can easily contract the virus & carry it home to younger or older family members, which in-turn is potentially a matter of life and death," parents said in a Change.org petition titled "FCPS Virtual School Option."
As of late Thursday morning, the petition had 2,223 signatures.
In Prince William County, a petition to allow parents to choose virtual school had 207 signatures Thursday morning.
"On May 28, 2021, the deadline for choosing virtual instruction for PWCS, the Covid situation in northern Virginia was looking promising. However, that is not the case today," the petition says.
"Some parents are comfortable with the increased risk to their children. Many are not. Please give the parents who want to opt for virtual instruction a way to make it happen before August 23, 2021."
In a Facebook post detailing information for the new school year at Colgan High School, school officials wrote that "due to the complexity of scheduling and budgeting at the HS level, there is no way for students to be added to the virtual classes. However, students can apply through homebound instruction should they need a different option."
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates on this developing story.
