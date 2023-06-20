Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano joined his counterparts in Arlington and Loudoun counties in turning back Democratic primary challenges on Tuesday.
With 220 of 271 precincts reporting Descano had 55% of the vote and an 8,000-vote lead over defense attorney Ed Nuttall, according to preliminary returns from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Descano, Arlington Commonwealth's Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti and Loudoun's Buta Biberaj, all first elected in 2019 on criminal justice reform platforms, have been subjects of criticism and recall efforts. However, in addition to Descano's win, Dehghani-Tafti turned back a challenge from Josh Katcher, and Biberaj defeated Elizabeth Lancaster.
In Fairfax, Descano had outraised Nuttall more than 2-to-1, with nearly $500,000 raised overall through June 8, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
No Republican has announced a campaign for the seat.
In other Fairfax County Democratic primaries Tuesday:
- Incumbent Board of Supervisors Chair Jeff McKay defeated challenger Lisa Downing with 56.4% of the vote.
- Incumbent Sheriff Stacey Ann Kincaid turned back Kelvin Garcia with 75.2% of the vote.
- Winning or leading their nominations for members of the Board of Supervisors were incumbent Daniel Storck in the Mount Vernon District, James Bierman Jr. in the Dranesville District, Andres F. Jimenez in the Mason District and Albert Vega in the Springfield District.
- Laura Jane Cohen won the nomination in the 15th District House of Delegates race with 65% of the vote, and Karen Keys-Gamarra won the nod in the 7th District with 37.1% in a four-way race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.