Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano joined his counterparts in Arlington and Loudoun counties in turning back Democratic primary challenges on Tuesday.

With 220 of 271 precincts reporting Descano had 55% of the vote and an 8,000-vote lead over defense attorney Ed Nuttall, according to preliminary returns from the Virginia Department of Elections.

Descano, Arlington Commonwealth's Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti and Loudoun's Buta Biberaj, all first elected in 2019 on criminal justice reform platforms, have been subjects of criticism and recall efforts. However, in addition to Descano's win, Dehghani-Tafti turned back a challenge from Josh Katcher, and Biberaj defeated Elizabeth Lancaster.

In Fairfax, Descano had outraised Nuttall more than 2-to-1, with nearly $500,000 raised overall through June 8, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

No Republican has announced a campaign for the seat.

In other Fairfax County Democratic primaries Tuesday: