Homeward Trails Animal Rescue has taken in 24 cats from war-torn Ukraine.
Homeward Trails executive director Sue Bell and longtime volunteer Shana Aufenkamp spent two weeks volunteering at an animal shelter in Ukraine and arranged to bring the cats to the United States for adoption.
The cats were rescued from bombed-out buildings or given up by loving owners who had to flee the country, unsure if they would return.
“Having just gotten to know all these kitties while we were in Ukraine caring for them and learning of their harrowing rescue stories, we are just so glad to be able to welcome them here and get to work in securing loving homes for them” Bell said in a news release.
Aufenkamp and Bell volunteered at the shelter run by the UK-based organization, Breaking the Chains, which helps evacuate and provide care for animals impacted by war.
In May, Aufenkamp traveled to the Ukraine for a month to volunteer with Breaking the Chains.
“To know that some of these animals have barely survived the harsh cruelty of this war and to know they now face months and maybe years in a shelter is just heartbreaking,” said Aufenkamp. “We put it out to our donors to seek their support to make a difference for these kitties and they stepped up. So the choice to go back and help and then bring these kitties over was an easy one.”
Getting the cats out of one country by van and into another and then to the airport took nearly 16 hours with the help of dedicated people in Ukraine and Romania, the release said.
Some of the cats taken in by Homeward Trails will soon be headed to Georgetown cat cafe Crumbs & Whiskers
.
