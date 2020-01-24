A mother dog found tied to a crate with her four puppies in Georgia is arriving in Northern Virginia today with her little family to start their new lives, thanks to Fancy Cats and Dogs and Pilots N Paws.
A Georgia man and his son picked up the dogs after spotting the mother pulling her puppies in a cart down a dirt road in McIntosh County, Georgia.
Fancy Cats and Dogs Rescue in Fairfax agreed to bring pups to Northern Virginia for treatment, foster care and eventual adoption. Already, the rescue has received several applications from people wanting to foster.
The mother dog was found to have heart worm and will need life-saving treatment. Her puppies were covered in fleas and caked with waste, but appear to be on the road to recovery.
Fancy Cats and Dogs is working with Pilots N Paws, a nonprofit group of pilots who help fly rescued pets to safety.
The rescue group is asking for donations to help offset the costs of treatment and taking care of the little family.
- Donate or apply to foster at fancycats.org
They'd also love the public's help in naming the pups. There are two girls and two boys. Leave your suggestions on the group's Facebook page here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.