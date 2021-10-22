A Northern Virginia community leader helped to drive a decades-long national effort to build a Latino American museum in Washington – an effort that overcame political divisions to bring Latino representation to the Smithsonian.
The National Museum of the American Latino Act passed Congress in December. The act establishes the museum as a Smithsonian institution and lays the groundwork for it to be built on the National Mall.
Fairfax County resident and Leesburg businessman Danny Vargas is chair emeritus of the board of Friends of the American Latino Museum, which lobbied for the museum for over a decade. He said the museum is important to him because Latino Americans are often left out of discussions about U.S. history.
“There is a misunderstanding that Latinos and Hispanics are a recent addition to the tapestry of America, when we’re not,” Vargas said. “We’re an essential foundational thread, woven into the very fabric of America.”
Vargas is founder and CEO of VARCom Solutions LLC in Leesburg and the chairman of Leadership Fairfax. His family is originally from Puerto Rico. He was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., but has lived in Northern Virginia for 30 years.
He served in the U.S. Air Force for seven years before working at various companies, eventually founding his company in 2004. He ran for the Virginia House of Delegates in 2015 and lost, then decided not to run for office again.
“I decided I didn’t want to be in politics, toxic as it was,” Vargas said. “But I’m always finding ways to give back to my community.”
The campaign to found a Latino American museum began in 2004, but the story of the museum’s founding actually started 10 years earlier. In 1994 the Smithsonian released a report on the state of Latino and Latina representation in their museums, titling the report “Willful Neglect.”
“Not only was the Smithsonian doing a poor job, they were doing it on purpose,” Vargas said.
Americans who identify as Hispanic or Latino comprise 18.1% of the national population. In Virginia, they make up 9.8% of the population, according to a 2019 estimate by the Census Bureau. In Northern Virginia, the percentage of Hispanic or Latino citizens is 18.8%. It has increased by almost a third since 2010.
Vargas has been personally involved with the effort to create the museum since 2008, when then-president George W. Bush established a commission to study a possible Latino American museum. It wasn’t until 2020 that a resolution to establish the museum actually passed Congress, included in an omnibus bill that passed the Senate on Dec. 21. In July of that year, the bill had been introduced on its own. It passed the House of Representatives unanimously, but was kept from a unanimous vote in the Senate by a single senator.
“Frankly, that has galvanized our community even more,” Vargas said. “In a time of unprecedented division and negativity, we built a positive coalition of over 100 organizations. It was left, right, and center. We demonstrated to the country not only what could be done, but how to get it done.”
The federal government will provide half of the museum’s funding, with corporations, private organizations, and individual donations making up the other half. The museum is expected to cost $600 million to $700 million, according to Vargas.
Estuardo Rodriguez, another Fairfax resident, is president and CEO of Friends of the American Latino Museum. He said that the organization’s role has shifted since the museum was approved, but it’s still overseeing the museum building efforts.
“We’ll be tracking and pushing, making sure the Smithsonian builds it and that we get 50% federal funding,” Rodriguez said.
Vargas has turned his attention toward what the museum will look like inside. He wants the museum to showcase diverse parts of the Latino and Hispanic community and include some form of performing arts.
“Also, we’ll probably have the greatest food court in the history of mankind,” he added.
Vargas also wants the museum to showcase contributions of Latino Americans to the U.S. military.
Rodriguez also emphasized the importance of a diverse museum. “Each community has its own Latino history, whether it’s the Cuban experience in South Florida or the Mexican experience across Texas. We hope we’re able to pull together the different origins.”
A site has not been chosen for the museum, but the Smithsonian is considering four locations. Each has its challenges, as land around the National Mall is heavily regulated. The site must be chosen by December 2022, two years when the approval was signed.
Possible sites include a Senate parking lot across from the Botanical Gardens or a grassy field across from the African American History Museum – which is where Rodriguez hopes it will go.
“The African American museum would be complemented by another museum showcasing years of Latino history – or the Women’s History Museum, which also got approved last year,” Rodriguez said.
Like the other Smithsonian museums, the National Museum of the American Latino will be free to visit. Visitors will also be able to become paid members of the museum.
Vargas expects it will take eight to 10 years for the museum to open. After the site is chosen, the museum’s executive director – who has not been chosen yet – will have to design the museum building and exhibits. Vargas said it will be challenging to represent so many Latin American countries in a single museum, but he remains optimistic.
“I was taught that a good museum is one that takes you on a journey through time and space,” said Vargas, “And when you come out, you’re not the same person as when you went in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.