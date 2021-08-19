Fairfax County Public Schools are asking parents and caregivers to consider driving or walking with their children to school when class starts Monday due to a bus driver shortage.
The school division said in a Facebook post that Fairfax, like other school divisions nationwide, is struggling to hire bus drivers.
"As a result, there may be delays impacting bus routes across FCPS starting Monday, 8/23," the post said. "If you can walk with or drive your child (and perhaps a neighbor’s), please do."
School officials are also asking parents to update transportation status through your school, if you choose to not take the bus.
"We are continuing efforts to recruit and hire drivers. In the interim, please accept our apology for the inconvenience," the post said.
Stafford County Public Schools opened earlier this month with hours-long bus delays and bus no-shows thanks to what they called a "severe" driver shortage.
Prince William County schools also start Monday and is also trying to hire bus drivers. Schools officials said the transportation department is about 100 drivers short, but 44 drivers are currently in training.
