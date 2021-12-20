A Fairfax County Public Schools security officer has been charged with assaulting a student at Ormand Middle School in Centreville.
The school resource officer responded to a classroom at the school in the 5500 Sully Park Drive where he was notified of an assault between a student and a security officer, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
The officer determined that a verbal altercation took place between the victim and the security officer, escalating to the officer assaulting the victim, leading to them both falling to the ground, the release said.
"While on the ground, Hardy restrained the victim and brought him out into the hallway where he released him," the release said. "Hardy and the victim both went back into the classroom until the end of the period when another school employee reported the incident."
No injuries were reported to the school resource officer, who conducted several interviews and coordinated with the school administration.
On Monday afternoon, Hardy was charged with misdemeanor assault and was arrested and served his copy, then release.
No mugshot was available.
