Two former Fairfax County special education staffers have been charged with assaulting six non-verbal, intellectually-challenged elementary school students — and their former principal has been arrested for not reporting the abuse.
Fairfax County police detectives began their investigation in September after a concerned teacher at Freedom Hill Elementary School in Vienna reported seeing bruising on a student, police said.
The two staffers involved were immediately placed on administrative leave and an investigation launched.
On Monday, evidence was presented to grand jury in Fairfax County, and jurors handed down 18 misdemeanor and felony indictments, including assault and battery and cruelty and injury to children, authorities said.
Detectives believe the six juvenile victims were assaulted between April and September. Authorities would not discuss the exact nature of the injuries, but Fairfax County police Maj. Ed O’Carroll said there were some injuries that required medical care. Both teachers have been fired.
Cylmeera Gastav, 48, of Herndon, has been charged with one felony count of cruelty and injuries to children and three misdemeanor counts of assault and battery, police said.
Cecilia Maria Benavides, 59, of Alexandria, was charged with one felony count of cruelty and injuries to children and 12 counts of misdemeanor assault and battery, police said.
During the investigation, detectives learned that criminal acts toward students also occurred during the 2018-2019 school year. The complaints of suspected abuse were reported to the previous principal of Freedom Hill Elementary School, Scott Bloom, during his tenure in the 2018-2019 school year, police said.
However, the complaints were not subsequently reported to CPS or the police, as required by law. This led to a charge of fail to report against Bloom, 39, of Reston.
Victim specialists from the police department have been assigned to ensure that the identified victims are receiving appropriate resources and assistance, police said.
"The facts of this case are truly heartbreaking,” Maj. O’Carroll said at a Monday afternoon news conference. “The actions of these offenders is shocking, and it is unacceptable."
Fairfax police ask anyone who witnesses this kind of behavior towards anyone, but especially toward members of our community who are non-verbal or have special needs, to call 911 immediately. If you suspect someone you know has been the victim of a crime or has committed such a crime, please contact our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.