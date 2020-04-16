Fairfax County Public Schools canceled all teacher-led virtual instruction Thursday and Friday after technical difficulties and security issues created problems with the online classes earlier this week.
The delay will allow the school system's technical staff to work with Blackboard, its software vendor, to fix the issues, Superintendent Scott Braband wrote in a note posted on the school system's web site.
Online classes are expected to resume Monday, April 20.
"As you know, the start of distance learning has not gone as smoothly as hoped," Braband wrote. "We sincerely appreciate your patience and share your frustration related to our distance learning challenges this week. ... There was no indication that the system would be unable to handle the volume of participating users or would be susceptible to the security issues that many of our schools encountered."
Braband said teachers will be contacting students through email or phone calls to ensure that third-quarter work assigned before March 13 is completed and submitted.
When the system is updated, students will be required to log in and authenticate their identity before being allowed to join a virtual classroom.
About 189,000 students are enrolled in Fairfax schools.
Braband's announcement included a comment from Blackboard: “As a Fairfax County-based company, we are deeply committed to providing Fairfax students and parents the robust and secure learning environment that they want and need. We apologize for the disruption this has caused to instruction and we appreciate patience as we all work together as an education community to ensure continuity of learning for students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.