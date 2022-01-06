After a tense week of back and forth between parents and school administrators, Fairfax County Public Schools announced Thursday they plan to keep students in the classroom despite the surge of COVID-19 but are preparing for potential teacher shortages.

In a letter to staff and parents, Superintendent Scott Brabrand said the plan includes converting some classes or entire schools to in-person asynchronous learning if a high percentage of staff members are absent due to COVID.

Braband said the school system is preparing to reopen and resume in-person learning once the winter storm surge subsides and travel is safe again.

“FCPS remains committed to providing safe in-person learning for students while navigating the national Omicron surge we are experiencing as we return to school after winter break,” a spokesperson for the school system told InsideNoVa. “This is our plan for keeping schools safe and providing continuity of instruction as we navigate this surge."

In the letter Brabrand outlined three contingency plans depending on teachers’ attendance.

Plan A - Normal Operations: 0% of classrooms are without coverage or doubled up

Plan B - In-Person Asynchronous Learning for Targeted Classrooms: 1-10% of classrooms without coverage. Students would access asynchonous learning assignments from school and would be grouped together for supervision as needed.

Plan C - School-Wide Asynchronous Learning: 11-25% of classrooms without dedicated coverage. The full school would switch to asynchronous learning for a specified period of time. Teachers who are not on sick leave would still report to school buildings, and students could access the learning either from home or at school.

Legislation passed by the General Assembly last spring requires all Virginia school systems to maintain in-person instruction (with an online option) for the entirety of the 2021-22 school year.

Within the past few weeks, parents of Fairfax students have pressured on the school system to keep students in class and not regress back to virtual learning.

However, like other school systems, Fairfax has struggled with staff shortages, especially for substitute teachers. If a classroom teacher is absent, Brabrand said the classes may be covered by a substitute, another teacher or staff member, or multiple classes may be integrated and taught by one teacher or supervised for asynchronous instruction.

The contingency plan will be followed for two to three weeks, according to the letter, and any changes to the current plan will be addressed after that period.

“I have faith that working together, we can overcome this new challenge,” Brabrand told staff and families in the letter. “Our families and our students are counting on us. I believe that we will come through this better and stronger, because I believe in the value of public education for the success of our students.”

The school system also noted that staffing shortages are also affecting bus drivers and warned that there will be delays in bus routes with more double-backs that may mean students will arrive after school starts. Schools will adjust instruction to ensure that no child is missing important classroom time, the school system said. Parents are encouraged please consider driving their child to school, or having them walk or ride a bike if they live nearby.

In addition, the school system said, it may need to change to providing bag lunches, instead of the regular menu.

Read the full plan here.