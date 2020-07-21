Fairfax County schools will be limiting classes at the start of the school year to virtual-only after a vote from the school board late Tuesday.

Tina Williams, president of Fairfax County Federation of Teachers, said in a statement that the group is pleased the school division is putting the safety of students and staff first.

"Everyone, but nobody more than our educators, want to open schools and get all kids back as quickly as possible, but we must open schools as safely as possible," Williams said. "Unfortunately, the health crisis doesn’t make in person classes possible right now."

Earlier Tuesday, Fairfax County School Superintendent Scott Braband recommended that the school system begin the year with online-only learning, ditching its original plan of offering a mix of virtual and in-person classes.

"The bottom line is this: We must place the health and safety of our teachers, our students and our family first," he told school board members during the virtual meeting, live-streamed on the school system's website.

Fairfax, the state's largest school system, joins Prince William and Arlington counties as well as the city of Manassas among school systems in Northern Virginia that will not offer in-person classes when schools open in the fall. Loudoun County is giving students an option between virtual-only learning or a hybrid of virtual and in-person classes.

Fairfax last month approved a plan similar to Loudoun's, and about 60% of students indicated they preferred a hybrid option, in which they would attend in-person classes two days a week, Braband said Tuesday. Teachers were split fairly evenly between in-person and virtual classes.

However, Braband noted, the pandemic has worsened over the past few weeks.

"Now we are experiencing a new surge of COVID-19 across the country, and it will impact us here in Fairfax County," he said. "The numbers do not lie."

He did not provide a timeframe or target date for in-person classes to begin. "We would do a disservice to our community to announce a specific reopening or phase-in plan today," he said.

Braband said the school system would optimize online learning for the fall, with students in virtual classes four days a week. "There will be more teacher availability and time for students."

Fairfax abandoned its online learning platform in the spring after security issues and other problems.

Braband also noted that a third of the school system's employees live outside the county. "The coronavirus does not recognize boundaries," he said.